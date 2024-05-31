Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Bcachefs Preparing For New Features In Linux 6.11
All eyes are on Linux 6.11 with Bcachefs looking to land its big disk accounting rewrite and accounting for unstriped data within stripe buckets. Kent Overstreet explained of this forthcoming prominent work to Bcachefs:
"important note for users: BCH_DATA_unstriped (accounting for unstriped data in stripe buckets) is arriving next merge window (which requires regenerating alloc info on mount if erasure coding is enabled), and the disk accounting rewrite (at long last!) is also in my master branch and arriving next merge window - which requires regenerating alloc info for everyone.
disk accounting rewrite brings per-snapshot-id accounting, per-btree accounting, accounting for pending rebalance work, compression type/ratio accounting.
everything should be in place to make this a smooth upgrade progress, except for getting a progress indicator plumbed through so users aren't left wondering "why is my mount so slow? is it hung?" which we're going to try to do as well."
While exciting work to look forward to, for Linux 6.10 the pull request this week brings some downgrade fixes, snapshot deletion and repair fixes, improving error messages, some code reorganization, and other fixes. This builds on the Bcachefs Linux 6.10 merge window changes that included prepping for online fsck support and other feature work.