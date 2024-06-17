Fedora 41 Looks To Offer A KDE Plasma Mobile Spin

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 June 2024 at 06:18 AM EDT.
KDE
Two new change proposals have been filed for enhancing the KDE offerings with this autumn's Fedora 41 release.

First, there is a proposal to offer a new Fedora Spin using KDE Plasma Mobile. Similarly, a Fedora Kinoite Mobile Bootable Container image is also proposed as part of that. Fedora already provides a KDE desktop spin while this new spin would be just about shipping the KDE Plasma Mobile stack for those wanting to use that with a Fedora base on mobile/tablet devices. Some find success as well using KDE Plasma Mobile on 2-in-1 laptop devices too. The Fedora development focus is really more so on these tablet/2-in-1 devices as opposed to any Fedora push for smartphones and the like. The change proposal to ship a Fedora KDE Plasma Mobile spin is quite straight-forward and will presumably happen for Fedora 41.

Plasma Mobile


The second Fedora 41 change filed is to promote Fedora KDE AArch64 to be a release-blocking deliverable. With the maturity of Fedora/KDE on AArch64, developers are looking to promote it to the same level as Fedora KDE on x86_64 and Fedora more broadly on AArch64. This means that the Fedora releases moving forward could be held up if there are issues in building the Fedora KDE AArch64 images and helps ensure that Fedora KDE AArch64 remains at the highest quality.

Those are the newest Fedora 41 change proposals for that feature release due out in October. These changes still need to be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) in the coming weeks.
4 Comments
