Linux 6.1 Media Gets New Drivers, Two Existing Drivers Promoted Out Of Staging

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 7 October 2022 at 06:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
The media subsystem updates for the Linux 6.1 kernel have landed with new drivers and promotions for some of the existing image/video drivers.

A new driver this cycle is the Mediatek MDP3 "Media Data Path ver.3" driver. The Mediatek MDP v3 revision is found in newer SoCs like the MT8183. The MDP3 driver is mainly used by Google Chromebook products for video scaling and color space conversion.

Another new media driver for Linux 6.1 is the NXP i.MX DW100 dewarper. This is Vivante IP found within the i.MX8MP SoC as a memory-to-memory engine for performing geometrical transformations on source images using a programmable dewarping map.

The Zoran media driver has been promoted out of the staging area. Zoran was in mainline previously before being demoted. This latest incarnation of the driver does drop video output support but video capture is working. This driver is for MJPEG capture cards based on the Zoran 36057/36067 PCI controller chipset with some supported products being the likes of the Pinnacle DC10+, Iomedia Buz, Linux Media Labs LML33, and others.

The Hantro media driver has also been promoted out of staging. Hantro has already been used in production for years but was kept in staging until the stateless video coded controls were settled. The Hantro video processing unit driver is for Hantro IP found within Rockchip and NXP SoCs for accelerating video and image encoding/decoding. Hantro is also used by some Allwinner chipsets too but its most notable Linux driver use is with the NXP i.MX8 and Rockchip SoCs.

More details on the Linux 6.1 media subsystem changes via this pull request from Wednesday.
