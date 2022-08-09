Linux 6.0 Promotes Its H.265/HEVC User-Space API To Stable

9 August 2022
With the Linux 6.0 multimedia subsystem changes, the H.265/HEVC user-space API is now being considered stable.

Linux 6.0 has picked up the patches that move the HEVC stateless controls out of staging and makes "HEVC uapi stable and usable for hardware decoder."


Exercising the Linux kernel's HEVC user-space API are the Cedrus driver for Allwinner SoCs and the Hantro media driver for the Hantro video IP for the VPU within various Rockchip and NXP SoCs. Additionally, there is the currently out-of-tree Rockchip RKVDEC and Raspberry Pi "RPI" drivers that make use of this HEVC user-space API.

Through these drivers using the API and continued open-source code refinements, everything is now buttoned up to treat it as stable rather than as a staging interface.

In addition to finalizing that user-space API, the media subsystem updates for Linux 6.0 add a Semi AR0521 sensor driver, updates to Cedrus and Hantro around their H.265 support, the STKWebCam driver was promoted out of staging, the Intel AtomISP driver has seen some fixes / clean-ups, and other smaller driver fixes/improvements. See this pull for the complete list of media subsystem updates for Linux 6.0.
