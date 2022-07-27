Linux 5.20 To Help Ensure Intel CPUs With AMX Can Hit Their Lowest Power Idle States

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 July 2022 at 05:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
In addition to new kernel code and updated firmware fixing a power management issue for Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" where C1 and C1E power states were mutually exclusive, another important Sapphire Rapids power management improvement is on the way with the upcoming Linux 5.20 kernel cycle.

Queued into TIP's x86/fpu branch is the previously covered work on ensuring the AMX state is prepared for low-power CPU idle. With Sapphire Rapids introducing the new AMX (Advanced Matrix Extensions) at least for the Sapphire Rapids generation, non-initialized AMX register state can lead to C-state demotion from C6 to C1E.


Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) debut with Sapphire Rapids. Intel engineers remain busy squaring away the AMX support from the Linux kernel up through the compiler toolchains.


This is the work originally covered back in May for Linux patches improving power management for AMX servers. Ensuring cores can hit the lowest possible low-power idle state with the Intel_Idle driver is important for ensuring a higher turbo frequency budget for other non-idle CPU cores.

The issue of non-initialized AMX state causing possible C-state demotion is being treated as an implementation specific issue of Sapphire Rapids with the queued Linux kernel code. The patches for handling this are in TIP's x86/fpu branch ahead of the Linux 5.20 merge window opening up next week.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 22.2 Is Ready With Broader Support For Intel Arc Graphics GPUs
Intel Releases OSPRay Studio 0.11.1 For Ray-Traced, Interactive Visualizations
Intel Firmware Engineers Make An Important Power Improvement For Sapphire Rapids
MediaTek Partners With Intel Foundry Services For Some Of Its Future Chips
Intel GSC Support Continues To Get Squared Away For DG2/Alchemist
Intel GuC Firmware Fix Submitted For Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting