The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha

Linspire as the Linux distribution whose roots go back two decades ago to when it originally started out as "Lindows" is preparing a new major release. The current incarnation of Linspire though started five years ago when PC/OpenSystems acquired the Linspire and Freespire rights from Xandros. Linspire claims to be "the easiest desktop Linux" and are looking to improve things further with their v12 release.Linspire 12 remains based on Debian/Ubuntu, is being powered by the Linux 5.15 kernel, relies on the GNOME desktop environment and its various applications, ships OnlyOffice 7.2 as its preferred office suite, and Microsoft Edge 108 is its web browser of choice.

Remembering the original Lindows/Linspire days, I decided to download the Linspire 12 Alpha 1 release... It looks just like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS at the moment, to which the Linspire release notes acknowledge "branding incomplete" as a known issue.

The alpha release is available freely for download while for the released versions the Linspire Download Edition they sell with self-support for $29.99 USD, $59.99 if including one year of support, or $369 as their studio/family plan, among other options...

Firing up Microsoft Edge had failed from the live environment of Linspire 12 Alpha 1.