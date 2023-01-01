Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
Linspire 12 remains based on Debian/Ubuntu, is being powered by the Linux 5.15 kernel, relies on the GNOME desktop environment and its various applications, ships OnlyOffice 7.2 as its preferred office suite, and Microsoft Edge 108 is its web browser of choice.
Remembering the original Lindows/Linspire days, I decided to download the Linspire 12 Alpha 1 release... It looks just like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS at the moment, to which the Linspire release notes acknowledge "branding incomplete" as a known issue.
The alpha release is available freely for download while for the released versions the Linspire Download Edition they sell with self-support for $29.99 USD, $59.99 if including one year of support, or $369 as their studio/family plan, among other options...
Firing up Microsoft Edge had failed from the live environment of Linspire 12 Alpha 1.
Those wishing to learn more about Linspire 12 Alpha 1 or give it a go can find more details on LinspireLinux.com.