Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Limine 7.0 Bootloader Released
The Limine open-source, multi-protocol bootloader for Linux and other platforms is out with a new release. Limine continues to be focused on supporting multiple modern multi-boot protocols and to be more robust than the likes of GRUB.
Limine 7.0 was released today and while it's a big version bump, it's changes aren't all that notable. The major version bump was to begin moving the project to semantic versioning. The only mentioned fix with Limine 7.0 is addressing newline handling when reading user input lines but the main motivation of this release is to switch to proper semantic versioning while this new version has no breaking changes compared to the previous 6.20240107.0 release. So no more is the "6.date" versioning and now will be proper semantic versioning moving forward.
Downloads and more details on the Limine 7.0 release via Limine-Bootloader.org and GitHub.