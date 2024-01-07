Limine 7.0 Bootloader Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 14 January 2024
Following the recent release of GRUB 2.12, another prominent open-source bootloader project is also out with a new release: Limine 7.0.

The Limine open-source, multi-protocol bootloader for Linux and other platforms is out with a new release. Limine continues to be focused on supporting multiple modern multi-boot protocols and to be more robust than the likes of GRUB.

Limine 7.0 was released today and while it's a big version bump, it's changes aren't all that notable. The major version bump was to begin moving the project to semantic versioning. The only mentioned fix with Limine 7.0 is addressing newline handling when reading user input lines but the main motivation of this release is to switch to proper semantic versioning while this new version has no breaking changes compared to the previous 6.20240107.0 release. So no more is the "6.date" versioning and now will be proper semantic versioning moving forward.

Limine bootloader official screenshot


Downloads and more details on the Limine 7.0 release via Limine-Bootloader.org and GitHub.
