LibreELEC 11 Released With GBM/V4L2 HDR Support On x86_64, More ARM Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 6 March 2023 at 06:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
LibreELEC 11 is out today as the newest version of this Linux distribution that is purpose-built for an HTPC-oriented experience powered by the recent Kodi 20 HTPC/PVR software.

Kodi 20 debuted back in January with AV1 acceleration using VA-API, various other AV1 codec handling improvements, performance optimizations in the PVR recording code, fixes for the TV channel scraping, Steam Deck controls support, and many other enhancements.

LibreELEC is a Linux distribution focused as serving as a basic OS to serve as a software appliance for running the Kodi software. The main change with LibreELEC 11 is shifting to the Kodi 20 upstream software while it also has restored support for some older Amlogic Arm boards, now uses the GBM/V4L2 graphics stack on x86_64 just as they have long been doing with Arm hardware, and other changes.

Notable with going the route of just GBM/V4L2 on x86_64 is that when using AMD Radeon or Intel graphics, high dynamic range (HDR) support should now be working in conjunction with the Kodi 20 support. The older X11-based graphics stack remains available for NVIDIA proprietary driver support, if needing to run the Chrome web browser, or if experiencing any glitches with the GBM/V4L2 stack.

Downloads and more details on the LibreELEC 11 release via libreelec.tv.
Add A Comment
Related News
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements
Linux 6.3 Brings Audio Support For Tesla's Full Self-Driving SoC
dav1d 1.1 Released With More AVX-512 Improvements
Open-Source Software Encode/Decode For H.266/VVC Progressing
FFmpeg Is Ripe For More AVX-512 Optimizations
Audacious 4.3 Beta Adds PipeWire Plugin, Restores GTK3 + Ships Mature Qt6 Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Linux's VGEM Kernel Driver Being Rewritten In Rust