LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 Released As Linux OS Built Around Kodi 20 - Adds HDR For Intel & AMD

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 29 January 2023 at 06:24 AM EST.
Building off the release of the Kodi 20 HTPC/PVR software that released earlier this month, LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 is now available as a Linux distribution built around Kodi 20.

LibreELEC is a Linux distribution focused as serving as a basic OS to serve as a software appliance for running the Kodi media player. The main change with LibreELEC 11 is shifting to the Kodi 20 upstream software. LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 has restored support for some older Amlogic Arm boards, now uses the GBM/V4L2 graphics stack on x86_64 just as they have long been doing with Arm hardware, and other changes.

Notable with going the route of just GBM/V4L2 on x86_64 is that when using AMD Radeon or Intel graphics, high dynamic range (HDR) support should now be working in conjunction with the Kodi 20 support. The older X11-based graphics stack remains available for NVIDIA proprietary driver support, if needing to run the Chrome web browser, or if experiencing any glitches with the GBM/V4L2 stack.

Downloads and more details on today's LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 release via libreelec.tv.
