Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 Released As Linux OS Built Around Kodi 20 - Adds HDR For Intel & AMD
LibreELEC is a Linux distribution focused as serving as a basic OS to serve as a software appliance for running the Kodi media player. The main change with LibreELEC 11 is shifting to the Kodi 20 upstream software. LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 has restored support for some older Amlogic Arm boards, now uses the GBM/V4L2 graphics stack on x86_64 just as they have long been doing with Arm hardware, and other changes.
Notable with going the route of just GBM/V4L2 on x86_64 is that when using AMD Radeon or Intel graphics, high dynamic range (HDR) support should now be working in conjunction with the Kodi 20 support. The older X11-based graphics stack remains available for NVIDIA proprietary driver support, if needing to run the Chrome web browser, or if experiencing any glitches with the GBM/V4L2 stack.
Downloads and more details on today's LibreELEC 11 Beta 1 release via libreelec.tv.