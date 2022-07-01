Latte Dock Development Officially Ends As Popular KDE Desktop Dock

For the past several years Latte Dock has been a popular macOS-like "dock" for the KDE Plasma desktop but development has now ceased.

Latte Dock 0.10 released last year but now development has ended by its main developer with the v0.11 not expected to materialize. This open-source dock is built using the KDE Frameworks and optimized for Plasma desktop use.

Latte Dock developer Michail Vourlakos announced yesterday he has ended his work on the project, "I am stepping away from Latte development. No time, motivation or interest from my part is the main reason...I hoped that I would be able to release Latte v0.11 but unfortunately I can not. Releasing Latte v0.11 it would mean that someone would maintain it afterwards and that is no more the case."


Latte Dock


He hopes some other developer(s) will take over developing Latte Dock but it remains to be seen and as with many open-source projects there are resource issues widespread.

Vourlakos ended his post with, "For the last 6 years developing Latte was a beautiful journey and taught me plenty new things. I would like to thank you all for that beautiful journey, kde community members, users, developers, enthusiasts and plasma developers."
