It's The Last Call For The 2022 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special

Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 29 September 2022 at 08:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PREMIUM --
Just as a friendly reminder the Phoronix Premium sale is ending this weekend as our autumn "Oktoberfest" special for supporting the site and enjoying the site ad-free and multi-page articles on a single page, among other benefits.

The 2022 Phoronix Premium/Oktoberfest special is running through the end of the month. Phoronix Premium allows you to access multi-page reviews/articles on a single page, view the web-site ad free, priority feedback for test requests, and more. Phoronix Premium helps support operations so I can continue relentlessly benchmarking Linux daily and providing daily original news articles and more. Sadly operations are only increasingly difficult at Phoronix.com due to the rampant ad-block usage, the decline in the ad industry, and ad budgets often catering to Facebook and YouTube these days.

For the Oktoberfest/autumn sale, readers can "go premium" for $30 USD per year (standard rate: $40) or pick-up a lifetime subscription for $150 USD (standard rate: $200). Phoronix Premium also now accepts payments via Stripe as an alternative to PayPal. Corporate subscriptions are also available. Learn more about the current special and thanks for your support.
