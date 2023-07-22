Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LLVMpipe Now Exposes Shared Virtual Memory Support
The change to advertise system SVM support was merged this week to Mesa 23.3-devel. SVM is one of the requirements of OpenCL 2.0. Karol Herbst of Red Hat notes that now system SVM is exposed, it opens the door for proper SYCL/CHIP-SPV support for Rusticl on LLVMpipe. On the Rusticl side it's supported SVM since earlier this year.
Ructicl continues advancing nicely for a modern Rust-based OpenCL driver in Mesa both for the various Gallium3D hardware drivers and atop LLVMpipe for a CPU-based implementation.