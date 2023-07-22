LLVMpipe Now Exposes Shared Virtual Memory Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 July 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT.
MESA
Mesa's LLVMpipe software driver is now exposing system Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support with the necessary API bits being in place for the modern Rusticl OpenCL driver as well as the older Clover code. Plus with being a CPU-based driver there isn't any added work or complications around shared virtual memory.

The change to advertise system SVM support was merged this week to Mesa 23.3-devel. SVM is one of the requirements of OpenCL 2.0. Karol Herbst of Red Hat notes that now system SVM is exposed, it opens the door for proper SYCL/CHIP-SPV support for Rusticl on LLVMpipe. On the Rusticl side it's supported SVM since earlier this year.

LLVMpipe SVM


Ructicl continues advancing nicely for a modern Rust-based OpenCL driver in Mesa both for the various Gallium3D hardware drivers and atop LLVMpipe for a CPU-based implementation.
