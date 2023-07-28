Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
LLVM 18 Lands -march=arrowlake / arrowlake-s / lunarlake
Like with Intel working out the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake support in GCC and the GNU compiler toolchain at large, LLVM has seen the new ISA capabilities added (AVX-VNNI-INT16, SHA512, SM3, and SM4) and now the appropriate -march= CPU microarchitecture targeting support for the Clang C/C++ compiler.
For now the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake targets continue reusing the existing Alder Lake scheduler model and tuning. Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake have the shiny new instructions while Arrow Lake (non-S) models have the same instruction set features as Sierra Forest.
This patch merged today to LLVM Git for the LLVM 18 release next spring adds in the -march= targeting for these 2024 and 2025 Intel Core CPUs.