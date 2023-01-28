Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LLVM 16.0-rc1 Brings New AMD & Intel CPU Support, Zstd Debug Sections, C++17 By Default
LLVM/Clang 16 is bringing many new features including initial AMD Zen 4 support (still missing the tuning), Intel Emerald Rapids support, Intel Meteor Lake support, Intel Sierra Forest and Grand Ridge support, an Xtensa architecture back-end, JIT support for OpenMP offloading, -Ofast and -ffast-math for Flang, -mcpu=native / -mtune=native for RISC-V, many new features implemented in libc++, Zstd compression for ELF / debug sections, LLVM is now built with C++17 by default, Arm Neoverse V2 support, the LoongArch back-end is no longer treated as experimental, a light AVX mode, and various other enhancements.
For those wanting to help in testing LLVM 16.0-rc1 is available via GitHub.
LLVM developers are planning for LLVM 16.0-rc2 around 7 February, LLVM 16.0-rc3 around 21 February, and to ideally ship LLVM 16.0 stable on 7 March. After that LLVM 16.0 will continue with seeing bi-weekly point releases as has become normal practice for this open-source compiler stack.