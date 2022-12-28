Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
LLVM Introducing JIT Support For OpenMP Offloading
Merged on Tuesday was initial JIT support to OpenMP target offloading as the newest feature coming for the LLVM 16 release next year. This JIT to OpenMP device offloading support is currently limited though to NVIDIA GPUs. AMDGPU support though should be possible once some AMDGPU back-end changes are made.
Enabling LTO support is required for the JIT functionality. More details on this JIT support with OpenMP offloading can be found via this LLVM commit.