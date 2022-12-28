LLVM Introducing JIT Support For OpenMP Offloading

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 28 December 2022 at 05:37 AM EST. 2 Comments
LLVM --
LLVM's GPU/device offloading support continues to advance and this open-source compiler stack has now added basic JIT (Just In Time) compilation support to its OpenMP offloading capabilities.

Merged on Tuesday was initial JIT support to OpenMP target offloading as the newest feature coming for the LLVM 16 release next year. This JIT to OpenMP device offloading support is currently limited though to NVIDIA GPUs. AMDGPU support though should be possible once some AMDGPU back-end changes are made.


Enabling LTO support is required for the JIT functionality. More details on this JIT support with OpenMP offloading can be found via this LLVM commit.
