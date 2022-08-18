Krita 5.1 Released With JPEG-XL Support, XSIMD For Better Paint Performance
Krita 5.1 is out today as the newest evolutionary update to this leading open-source, cross-platform digital painting program.
Krita 5.0 released at the end of 2021 with revamping many tools, UI enhancements, overhauling the animation system, and tons of big improvements. Krita 5.1 is out now with a lot of bug fixing, "technical polish", and other improvements over the base.
Krita 5.1 has added support for the JPEG-XL image format, improves its WebP image handling, and offers up better support for Adobe Photoshop files. In addition to improving the file format support, Krita now makes use of XSIMD rather than VC for improving painting performance. Krita 5.1 marks the first time where the Krita build for Android makes use of vectorization.
Downloads and more details on the Krita 5.1 release via Krita.org.
