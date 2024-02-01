KiCad 8.0 Released For Leading Open-Source EDA Software
KiCad 8.0 has been released as the latest major feature release for this open-source Electronics Design Automation (EDA) software suite. KiCad supports designing PCB layouts, provides a 3D viewer for inspecting PCBs, and other functionality.
KiCad 8.0 improves support for importing from different other CAD/EDA design software, a new BOM exporter, a overhaul of the simulator UI, new simulation features, 3D viewer improvements, and much more.
KiCad 8.0's PCB editor also added a new shape healing feature, new data export features, and there have been improvements to the KiCad CLI. The command-line interface to KiCad can now allow exporting Bill of Material (BOMs), glTF and VRML 3D model exporting, DRC and ERC can now be run from the CLI, and various other features.
Downloads and more details on all of the KiCad 8.0 changes via KiCad.org.
