Kdenlive 23.04 Open-Source Video Editor Released With Nested Timelines

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 April 2023 at 06:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE
Kdenlive remains one of the best available fully open-source non-linear video editing solutions available. With today's release of Kdenlive 23.04 they continue enhancing its feature set and improving the UI/UX for those editing videos on the Linux desktop.

Kdenlive 23.04 brings a number of new features and improvements over prior releases. Kdenlive 23.04 is also the first release since they've successfully began fundraising for the project to ensure its financial stability.

Kdenlive 23.04 brings support for nested timelines, OpenAI Whisper speech-to-text engine integration, new video transitions available, enhanced subtitle handling, and a lot of polishing and bug fixing throughout. The Kdenlive nested timelines allow for more easily working on individual parts of a project separately before combining it all into a larger project.

Kdenlive


Looking toward later in 2023, Kdenlive developers are looking at Qt6 toolkit migration and improved GPU support.

More details on Kdenlive 23.04 can be found via today's release announcement on Kdenlive.org. Besides macOS and Windows binaries, Linux users can find convenient builds available for AppImage, Flatpak, and an Ubuntu PPA in addition to the source code.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Developers Focused On Tackling Many Bugs This Week
KDE Gear 23.04 Released With Many UI Improvements, New Features
digiKam 8.0 Released With Expanded File Format Support, New OCR Tool
KDE Improving Its Multi-GPU Infrastructure For Intel & AMD GPUs
KDE Connect 2.0 Planning For Big Improvements
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
The Linux Kernel Preparing For An Upgrade To Its Rust Toolchain
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
OpenZFS 2.1.10 Released - Adds Linux 6.2 Support, Finally Drops Python 2 Compatibility
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control