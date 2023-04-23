Kdenlive 23.04 Open-Source Video Editor Released With Nested Timelines

Kdenlive remains one of the best available fully open-source non-linear video editing solutions available. With today's release of Kdenlive 23.04 they continue enhancing its feature set and improving the UI/UX for those editing videos on the Linux desktop.Kdenlive 23.04 brings a number of new features and improvements over prior releases. Kdenlive 23.04 is also the first release since they've successfully began fundraising for the project to ensure its financial stability.Kdenlive 23.04 brings support for nested timelines, OpenAI Whisper speech-to-text engine integration, new video transitions available, enhanced subtitle handling, and a lot of polishing and bug fixing throughout. The Kdenlive nested timelines allow for more easily working on individual parts of a project separately before combining it all into a larger project.

Looking toward later in 2023, Kdenlive developers are looking at Qt6 toolkit migration and improved GPU support.More details on Kdenlive 23.04 can be found via today's release announcement on Kdenlive.org . Besides macOS and Windows binaries, Linux users can find convenient builds available for AppImage, Flatpak, and an Ubuntu PPA in addition to the source code.