KDE On Wayland: "The Biggest Thing Needed Now Is Adoption By 3rd Party Apps"
Nate's post acknowledges that X11 is "dead" and Wayland adoption has taken much longer than anyone has anticipated, but that both the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE applications are working well on Wayland. Nate Graham wrote in his Sunday night blog post:
"Plasma and KDE apps work great on Wayland, especially in the upcoming Plasma 6 release. Like I said, there are still a few omissions, but those holes are being plugged very quickly these days.
The biggest thing needed now is adoption by 3rd-party apps. A lot of app developers became accustomed to tuning out Wayland news while it was still a toy, and didn’t do the porting work. Well, it’s not a toy anymore, and now many are now feeling blindsided by the sudden urgency to port their apps to use Wayland. That’s understandable. But this time it’s for real, and the time to port is now. For any protocols that still aren’t good enough and need revision, app developers’ input is needed to revise them or even propose new ones. This process takes a long time, so better to start sooner rather than later. But it’s not just gonna go away.
...
Wayland is a replacement for X11, which is dead. Despite a rocky development process, it’s ready enough for Plasma and KDE apps that Fedora KDE is pushing it pretty hard. Many 3rd-party apps are already Wayland-native, but many are not, and they need to put in the work to port to Wayland. If anything they need is still missing, they need to step up to be part of the process of adding it. This process is happening, and isn’t going to stop happening. We need to work together to make it happen faster and more smoothly."
More of Nate's thoughts around the KDE Wayland state can be read via this blog post.