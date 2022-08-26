KDE Makes It Easy To Now Remap Extra Mouse Buttons, Discover Keeps Getting Better

KDE developer Nate Graham is out early with his usual weekly development summary that highlights all of this prominent open-source desktop environment. Notable this week is KDE integrating support for re-binding extra mouse buttons as well as a lot of continued work on Discover.Highlights for this week in the KDE space include:- KDE can now re-bind the buttons of your multi-button mouse. This change to re-bind extra mouse buttons is coming for Plasma 5.26 so they can be assigned to arbitrary key combinations that will cause a synthetic key event when pressed. From the KDE System Settings area is where additional buttons can be rebound.



