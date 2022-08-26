KDE Makes It Easy To Now Remap Extra Mouse Buttons, Discover Keeps Getting Better
Highlights for this week in the KDE space include:
- KDE can now re-bind the buttons of your multi-button mouse. This change to re-bind extra mouse buttons is coming for Plasma 5.26 so they can be assigned to arbitrary key combinations that will cause a synthetic key event when pressed. From the KDE System Settings area is where additional buttons can be rebound.
David Redondo has added support for easily managing extra mouse buttons with KDE Plasma 5.26.
- The Kate text editor now has a keyboard macro feature.
- The Discover software center now has a tunable to choose the frequency that users are notified of new updates whether it be daily / weekly / monthly / never.
- The app selection dialog for sandboxed/Portal-based apps now has a much better keyboard navigation setup.
- Discover's "Updates" page now shows correct version information around firmware updates.
- Discover's screenshots now support animated images.
- Kate and other KTextEditor-using programs now support various mouse-based methods of adding more cursors for multi-cursor functionality.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on this week's KDE excitement over on Nate's blog.