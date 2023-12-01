KDE Plasma Mobile 6 Porting Underway

While there has been much talk this year about KDE Plasma 6.0 on the desktop as it gears up for release at the end of February, there's been less talk about the Plasma Mobile work for having the KDE stack on smartphones. But it turns out some progress is quietly being made on KDE Plasma Mobile for bringing it aligned with the "6" platform.KDE developer Devin Lin has been among those involved in working on upgrading the Plasma Mobile stack and ensuring everything is ported over to Qt6, compatible with KDE Frameworks 6, and jiving with the other KDE Plasma 6 components.Porting the Plasma Mobile shell to Qt 6 was "fairly trivial" while it's been more of a challenge on the application side. This work has also led to some other changes like moving the task switcher from the shell to a self-contained KWin effect, a rewrite to the default homescreen, a new plasma-mobile-envmanager service, a new plasma-mobile-initial-start application, a docked mode, and other enhancements.

Those wishing to learn more about the Plasma Mobile 6 work can do so via Devin's blog