Three Weeks To Go Until The KDE Plasma 6.0 Release
KDE developers remain busy working on fixes and other last minute tweaks ahead of Plasma 6.0. There's also already been some early work queuing for Plasma 6.1. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap where this week he noted:
- KWin now always treats the active screen as the one with the active window on it, rather than having the "active screen follows mouse" setting.
- Searching through clipboard entries is now case-insensitive.
- Fixing a black screen issue with the NVIDIA proprietary drivers.
- CPU temperature sensors are now shown for a variety of AMD and Intel motherboards.
- Various other bug fixes.
- As an early change for KDE Plasma 6.1, when using Alt+Tab without any windows open, there will now be a "no open windows" message.
More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.