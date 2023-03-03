KDE Developers Continue Pushing More Plasma 6.0 Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 March 2023 at 06:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE
This week KDE Plasma's development branched to Qt6-only and a lot of other development happenings around Plasma 6.0 occurred.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recaps that highlight all of the interesting KDE changes for the week. Some of the interesting KDE happenings this week included:

- Plasma 6.0 is adding a new option to change the visual intensity of the outline drawn around Breeze-decorated windows.

- Linked buttons in Breeze-themed GTK apps such as the Rhythmbox music player now look better.

- KDE Frameworks has improved the way sizes and positions of KDE app windows are remembered for multi-screen setups. The new manner should now be more robust and far better than the status quo for KDE multi-monitor desktops.

- Support for directly deleting items that are already in the KDE trash.

- Better handling of NVIDIA GPU setups with external screens that you should avoid unintended power sequencing behavior after reboots / wake-ups.

- Fixing a KWin crash fix when switching window decoration themes.

- Various other bug fixes.

More details on this week's KDE improvements via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only
KDE's Multi-Monitor Support Continues To Be Improved
KDE Plasma 6.0 Sees More Feature Work, Improvements For Dolphin & Plasma 5.27.1 Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.27 Released - Better Wayland Support, KWin Tiling, Multi-Monitor Overhaul
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
More Feature Work Begins On KDE Plasma 6.0 As Plasma 5.27 Nears Release
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements
KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only