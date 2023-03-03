KDE Developers Continue Pushing More Plasma 6.0 Changes
This week KDE Plasma's development branched to Qt6-only and a lot of other development happenings around Plasma 6.0 occurred.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recaps that highlight all of the interesting KDE changes for the week. Some of the interesting KDE happenings this week included:
- Plasma 6.0 is adding a new option to change the visual intensity of the outline drawn around Breeze-decorated windows.
- Linked buttons in Breeze-themed GTK apps such as the Rhythmbox music player now look better.
- KDE Frameworks has improved the way sizes and positions of KDE app windows are remembered for multi-screen setups. The new manner should now be more robust and far better than the status quo for KDE multi-monitor desktops.
- Support for directly deleting items that are already in the KDE trash.
- Better handling of NVIDIA GPU setups with external screens that you should avoid unintended power sequencing behavior after reboots / wake-ups.
- Fixing a KWin crash fix when switching window decoration themes.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on this week's KDE improvements via Nate's blog.
