KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only
Today is the transition point where the KDE Plasma Git "master" branch is Qt6-only now that Plasma 5.27 has successfully shipped and branched for that last Plasma 5 / Qt5-based feature series.
Sent out on Monday was a notice of this development change. As part of that is a warning that "non-essential" functionality may be broken for a while as developers continue to further their Qt 6 port.
So far there is no release schedule for KDE Plasma 6.0 as what will be the first KDE desktop release based on the Qt 6.x toolkit. The KDE Frameworks 6 porting has also been well underway for adapting to this evolutionary Qt toolkit upgrade.