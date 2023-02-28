KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 28 February 2023 at 12:00 AM EST.
KDE
As of today the KDE Plasma development branch is now made Qt6-only as development work on Plasma 6.0 heats up.

Today is the transition point where the KDE Plasma Git "master" branch is Qt6-only now that Plasma 5.27 has successfully shipped and branched for that last Plasma 5 / Qt5-based feature series.

Sent out on Monday was a notice of this development change. As part of that is a warning that "non-essential" functionality may be broken for a while as developers continue to further their Qt 6 port.

So far there is no release schedule for KDE Plasma 6.0 as what will be the first KDE desktop release based on the Qt 6.x toolkit. The KDE Frameworks 6 porting has also been well underway for adapting to this evolutionary Qt toolkit upgrade.
