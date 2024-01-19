KDE Config File Lookups Now 13~16% Faster, More Fixes Ahead Of KDE Plasma 6.0

There's just over one month to go until the release of the KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop along with the new KDE Gear apps and KDE Frameworks 6. This week KDE Plasma 6.0 and KDE Gear applications have been branched.

In turn work has already started on KDE Gear 24.05 app updates like the Dolphin file manager now auto-saving its open windows and tabs to better preserve state in the event of app crashes or system restarts. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to share some of the most interesting work and changes to land for KDE over the past seven days.

Some of the other work squeezing into Plasma 6 includes:

- An "Add Panel" button within the Plasma global Edit Mode toolbar.

- Fixing Qt Quick apps having visual glitches when using fractional scaling factor. There's still some work to be done but the fractional scaling experience should be better than before.

- KWin is now more robust when restoring settings for multi-screen setups, particularly when any of the displays lack the monitor EDID data.

- The speed of loading various config file look-ups that are used commonly throughout KDE software is now 13~16% faster.

More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
