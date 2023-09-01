KDE Plasma 6 & KWin See More Performance Tuning This Week

While leading up to a US holiday weekend, KDE developers haven't let up in their development activities around Plasma 6.0 and associated application work. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to outline all of the interesting changes for the week.

This week there has been a fair amount of work around KDE's KRunner as well as performance tuning to various KDE components, including KRunner but also to Plasma itself as well as the KWin compositor. Nate's summarized highlights for the week include:

- Support for custom ordering of search results within KRunner. KRunner is also now much faster than previously.

- Performance work to the KWin compositor so it avoids some unnecessary optimizations and other performance tuning. Among this work is to avoid painting unchanged scene layers.

- There's also been performance work on Plasma 6 and the KDE System Settings. Nate notes, "System Settings launching in some cases hundreds of milliseconds faster."

- Preview thumbnails for HDR images being viewed in non-HDR mode apps are now converted to the sRGB color space.

- Konsole's multi-process architecture now supports putting each process into its own systemd cgroup.

- Various bug fixes.

More details on these changes for KDE this week over on Nate's blog.
