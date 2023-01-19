Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.27 is planning to be the last Plasma 5 feature release before developers focus on what will be Plasma 6.0. There is a number of shiny new features and other refinements to be found with Plasma 5.27.
KDE.org screenshot of Plasma 5.27 beta.
Plasma 5.27.0 stable is aiming to be out on Valentine's Day, 14 February. Some of the prominent Plasma 5.27 changes that can be found in today's beta include:
- Plasma Welcome is added as a welcome screen for new users.
- A new KDE System Settings module has been added for handling Flatpak Permission Settings for those sandboxed applications.
- A "big" refactoring to KDE's multi-monitor handling.
- With Plasma 5.27 the Meta and T keyboard shortcut will launch quick tiling for KWin's new advanced tiling system.
Downloads and more details on the KDE Plasma 5.27 beta via KDE.org.