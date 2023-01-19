KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 January 2023
The KDE Plasma 5.27 beta is available for testing today as the next big update to the KDE desktop due out as stable next month.

KDE Plasma 5.27 is planning to be the last Plasma 5 feature release before developers focus on what will be Plasma 6.0. There is a number of shiny new features and other refinements to be found with Plasma 5.27.


KDE.org screenshot of Plasma 5.27 beta.


Plasma 5.27.0 stable is aiming to be out on Valentine's Day, 14 February. Some of the prominent Plasma 5.27 changes that can be found in today's beta include:

- Plasma Welcome is added as a welcome screen for new users.

- A new KDE System Settings module has been added for handling Flatpak Permission Settings for those sandboxed applications.

- A "big" refactoring to KDE's multi-monitor handling.

- With Plasma 5.27 the Meta and T keyboard shortcut will launch quick tiling for KWin's new advanced tiling system.

Downloads and more details on the KDE Plasma 5.27 beta via KDE.org.
