KDE's Konsole Now Works On Windows, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Come Too
It was a busy March week for KDE developers as they have now got the Konsole terminal emulator working on Windows, Qt apps surviving compositor restarts, other Plasma 6.0 development work under their belt, and the continued flow of fixes.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap to sum up all of the KDE developments for the past week. This week's highlights include:
- Qt apps on KDE Plasma 6 will be able to survive the compositor crashing/restarting. This was covered earlier in the week in Wayland Clients Can Now Survive Qt Wayland Crashes / Compositor Restarts.
- KDE's Konsole now works on Windows. This also allows KDE applications with an embedded Konsole view like Kate to now embed Konsole itself on Windows too.
- The ability to configure the Kickoff application Launcher to use a grid layout for everything, beyond the Favorites view allowed currently.
- For new users on KDE Plasma 5.27.3+ the default timeout of inactivity before sleeping is now 15 minutes and will generate a correct power profile for convertible laptops.
- KDE's Welcome Center has a new mobile-friendly layout.
- Improving how the SDDM login screen works with a touchscreen in the Plasma Wayland session.
- KRuler now works properly on Wayland.
- Fixing a way applications could crash under the Plasma Wayland session when a display goes to sleep.
- Fixing an issue where red and blue color channels are no longer sometimes swapped when screencasting from the Plasma Wayland session.
- Various other fixes.
More details on this week's KDE fixes via Nate's blog.
