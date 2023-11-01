KDE KWin Preparing Preliminary Support For Running HDR Games

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 November 2023 at 08:38 AM EDT. 11 Comments
KDE
Xaver Hugl who has been leading much of the KDE KWin feature development in recent years has opened up a preliminary merge request for allowing high dynamic range (HDR) enabled games to work on KDE.

The merge request consists of a subset of the pending Wayland color management protocol implementation. It implements just enough for getting HDR games working. But beyond the KWin patches, you also need to be using the VK_hdr_layer frog-protocol code paired with a Git build of Valve's Gamescope compositor. HDR also needs to be enabled for your capable monitor and then with the appropriate Gamescope compositor launch commands it's possible to get various HDR-enabled games working atop the KDE Plasma desktop.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 are working while some HDR equipped titles like Doom Eternal rely on monitor EDID parsing for correct HDR handling and that portion isn't yet implemented.

In any event this is a nice start to the HDR gaming support on KDE, as shown by Hugl:

HDR gaming on KWin


More details for those interested via this merge request.
11 Comments
Related News
KDE 3.5 Fork Trinity Desktop 14.1.1 Released
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
File Searching On KDE Plasma 6.0 To Use Less CPU Resources & Better Usability
KDE Plasma 6 Has New Role For "F10", Kate/KWrite Text-To-Speech & Smooth Scrolling
KWin Replaces KScreen For Handling Monitor Arrangement Under KDE Plasma Wayland
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ends September With Many New Features & Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful