Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE KWin Preparing Preliminary Support For Running HDR Games
The merge request consists of a subset of the pending Wayland color management protocol implementation. It implements just enough for getting HDR games working. But beyond the KWin patches, you also need to be using the VK_hdr_layer frog-protocol code paired with a Git build of Valve's Gamescope compositor. HDR also needs to be enabled for your capable monitor and then with the appropriate Gamescope compositor launch commands it's possible to get various HDR-enabled games working atop the KDE Plasma desktop.
Games like Cyberpunk 2077 are working while some HDR equipped titles like Doom Eternal rely on monitor EDID parsing for correct HDR handling and that portion isn't yet implemented.
In any event this is a nice start to the HDR gaming support on KDE, as shown by Hugl:
More details for those interested via this merge request.