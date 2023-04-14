KDE Improving Its Multi-GPU Infrastructure For Intel & AMD GPUs
Plasma 6.0 development continues happening at full-speed and exciting this week were landing of some improvements around KWin's multi-GPU infrastructure to benefit Intel and AMD Radeon graphics.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary of all the noteworthy changes landing for this desktop environment. Some of the highlights for this past week include:
- KWin's Multi-GPU infrastructure for Intel and AMD GPUs has seen a major overhaul. Now it will "not suck" anymore thanks to the improved multi-GPU paths around the GBM buffer handling and more.
- The emoji selector window is now significantly faster to appear when launched via the Ctrl + . shortcut.
- Plasma 6.0 will bring streamlined improvements to authentication dialogs to better focus on parts that matter.
- Spectacle is now faster at taking screenshots under the Plasma Wayland session.
- Restored support for using screen refresh rates higher than 60Hz with AMD GPUs.
- Various other bug fixes and improvements.
More details over on Nate's blog.
