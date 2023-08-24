KDE Gear 23.08 Released With Kalendar Becoming Merkuro, Many App Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 August 2023 at 06:28 AM EDT. 13 Comments
KDE
KDE Gear 23.08 is available today as the four-month update to this collection of KDE desktop applications.

There is a lot of new features and improvements with KDE Gear 23.08 for enhancing the KDE application ecosystem. Some of the highlights for KDE Gear 23.08 include:

- Tweaks to the Dolphin file manager, like being able to open a duplicate of a tab by just double-clicking on it.

- Document signing within the Okular document viewer now allows adding extra metadata to the signature.

Kalendar is now Merkuro


- KDE's Kalendar application for a desktop calendar is now renamed to Merkuro. Developers working on this app plan on adding email support and more to Merkuro.

- The Skanpage scanner utility has an improved preview area.

- The Kate text editor that is working towards becoming an all-around IDE (integrated development environment) has added support for GLSL and Godot's game design engine to its LSP client.

- The Tokodon app for posting to the Mastodon service has received a visual overhaul.

- Various improvements to the Elisa music player.

- The Kwordquiz flash-card based educational app was ported to QML and redesigned.

Downloads and more details on KDE Gear 23.08 via KDE.org.
13 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6 Default Behavior Is Now Double-Click For Opening Files/Folders
KDE Apps Now Support QOI Images, Plasma 6 Development Continues
KDE Plasma 6 Wayland Session: "It's Been Working Great!"
More KDE Plasma Wayland Fixes Land, Continued Improvements For Plasma 6
KDE Neon Experimental Lets You Run Plasma 6 With KF6 Apps Today
KDE Plasma 6 Development Progressing Well, Plasma 6 Beta Possible In A Few Months
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
Box64 0.2.4 Released - Some x86-64 Games Now Playable On RISC-V