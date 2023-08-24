Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Gear 23.08 Released With Kalendar Becoming Merkuro, Many App Improvements
There is a lot of new features and improvements with KDE Gear 23.08 for enhancing the KDE application ecosystem. Some of the highlights for KDE Gear 23.08 include:
- Tweaks to the Dolphin file manager, like being able to open a duplicate of a tab by just double-clicking on it.
- Document signing within the Okular document viewer now allows adding extra metadata to the signature.
- KDE's Kalendar application for a desktop calendar is now renamed to Merkuro. Developers working on this app plan on adding email support and more to Merkuro.
- The Skanpage scanner utility has an improved preview area.
- The Kate text editor that is working towards becoming an all-around IDE (integrated development environment) has added support for GLSL and Godot's game design engine to its LSP client.
- The Tokodon app for posting to the Mastodon service has received a visual overhaul.
- Various improvements to the Elisa music player.
- The Kwordquiz flash-card based educational app was ported to QML and redesigned.
Downloads and more details on KDE Gear 23.08 via KDE.org.