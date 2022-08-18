KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released

For what used to be known as part of the KDE Software Compilation... Then most recently the straight-forward KDE Applications name to refer to the set of official KDE applications... Now KDE Gear is the current name for the official set of KDE applications. KDE Gear 22.08 is out today as the newest collection of KDE apps.KDE Gear is the new name (Update: errr it turns out 21.04 was the transition point.. Looks like my brain has been skipping over "KDE Gear" for a while) for the collection of KDE applications, frameworks, and libraries that all see new versions at the same time.KDE Gear 22.08 brings multi-cursor support to the Kate and KWrite text editors, the Elisa music player has continued seeing refinements, the Spectacle screenshot tool has added keyboard shortcuts and other features, Kalendar has added Qr code support for easily transferring contacts to mobile devices, Filelight has an overhauled UI, the Dolphin file manager has a variety of usability improvements, continued XDG Portals and Flatpak integration improvements, and various enhancements for running many of the KDE applications under the Plasma Wayland session.



