KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 31 December 2022 at 04:59 AM EST. 7 Comments
KDE --
KDE developers have wrapped up another busy year enhancing their open-source desktop environment and application stack.

In the time between Christmas and the New Year, open-source developers working on KDE remained very busy and accomplished merging several new features as well as fixes and other enhancements. KDE is closing out 2022 on a high note while next year we have KDE Frameworks 6 and KDE Plasma 6 to look forward to. Some of the highlights for KDE in the final week of 2022 include:

- The KDE Information Center is now able to show OpenCL device information, based on parsing output from clinfo.

- KWin with the Plasma Wayland session can now send pen tilt and rotation events to XWayland applications. In particular, useful for apps like the Krita digital painting program.

- KRunner has improved reporting of timezone information.

- Discover now has improved presentation around the "offline updates" feature.

- Support with KDE Connect for transferring files over 2GB in size.

- KDE's "always use touch mode" feature now persists after reboots.

- A possible KWin crash in the Plasma Wayland session has been resolved that could happen when connecting a laptop to a docking station.

More details on these KDE changes for the week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham with his wonderful weekly recaps.
7 Comments
Related News
KDE Developers Work On More Fixes & Features For Christmas Week
KDE Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
KDE Frameworks 5.101 Released - Development Now Focuses On KDE Frameworks 6
KDE Rewriting Spectacle UI, Fixing Paste Issues Under Plasma Wayland
KDE's KWin Working On An Advanced Tiling System
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO
Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster
Linux 6.2 Brings A Big Rework To The MSI Subsystem
Rust-GPU 0.4 Released To Provide "First Class" GPU Graphics & Compute Shaders With Rust
Arch-Powered Manjaro 22.0 Released With Xfce 4.18 Desktop, Linux 6.1 Kernel
Ruby 3.2 Released With WebAssembly Support, Production-Grade YJIT
Sway 1.8 Released With More Secure Screen Locking, High Res Scroll Wheel Events
AMD Improving The Linux Experience When Running New GPUs Without Proper Driver Support