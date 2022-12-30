Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes
In the time between Christmas and the New Year, open-source developers working on KDE remained very busy and accomplished merging several new features as well as fixes and other enhancements. KDE is closing out 2022 on a high note while next year we have KDE Frameworks 6 and KDE Plasma 6 to look forward to. Some of the highlights for KDE in the final week of 2022 include:
- The KDE Information Center is now able to show OpenCL device information, based on parsing output from clinfo.
- KWin with the Plasma Wayland session can now send pen tilt and rotation events to XWayland applications. In particular, useful for apps like the Krita digital painting program.
- KRunner has improved reporting of timezone information.
- Discover now has improved presentation around the "offline updates" feature.
- Support with KDE Connect for transferring files over 2GB in size.
- KDE's "always use touch mode" feature now persists after reboots.
- A possible KWin crash in the Plasma Wayland session has been resolved that could happen when connecting a laptop to a docking station.
More details on these KDE changes for the week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham with his wonderful weekly recaps.