KDE Ends Out March With More Fixes - Including More Plasma Wayland Work

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 April 2023 at 06:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The KDE developers ended March on a high note with more fixes, continued porting around Qt 6, and also taking care of more Plasma Wayland issues.

KDE developer Nate Graham published his weekly blog post of interesting development changes for this open-source desktop environment. Some of the KDE highlights for this week include:

- Skanpage now supports customizing keyboard shortcuts.

- The Kate text editor added a QML language server option when using Qt 6.

- Star rating widgets within the Elisa music player are now focusable and usable with the keyboard.

- Discover will stop sending notifications for available updates when the app is already running.

- Notifications sent by Flatpak apps no longer play a default sound.

- Flatpak apps from Flathub now respect the Breeze icon theme.

- When browsing files on Android devices using the MTP protocol, it's now possible to modify files on the device.

- Fixed a common source of KWin crashes for Plasma Wayland sessions.

- The scroll speed setting now works again under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Under Plasma Wayland when switching global themes, it now updates the colors of running GTK apps immediately without requiring an app restart.

- Discover is now "massively" faster and more responsive when lots of system updates are available.

More details on the KDE changes that closed out March can be found over on Nate's blog.
