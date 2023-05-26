Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Some of the achievements made in the past week that were highlighted today by KDE developer Nate Graham include:
- Plasma 6.0 will support the Night Color feature when running on Wayland with a NVIDIA GPU. NVIDIA's driver required a specialized approach compared to the Gamma LUT feature handling with the Intel and AMD Linux drivers.
- KRunner should have improved search results for 2 and 3 character strings.
- The file search page within KDE System Settings has received a major visual overhaul.
- Under Plasma Wayland some blurred and transparent Breeze-themed context menus no longer sometimes exhibit visual glitches.
- Fixing the file and folder thumbnail cache handling when operating on an encrypted home directory.
More details on the KDE improvements for the week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham providing his weekly development summary.