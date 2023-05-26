KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 May 2023 at 05:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE
Even with summertime approaching KDE developers remain very busy further enhancing the desktop stack and continued efforts around Qt6 porting and the Plasma 6.0 desktop.

Some of the achievements made in the past week that were highlighted today by KDE developer Nate Graham include:

- Plasma 6.0 will support the Night Color feature when running on Wayland with a NVIDIA GPU. NVIDIA's driver required a specialized approach compared to the Gamma LUT feature handling with the Intel and AMD Linux drivers.

- KRunner should have improved search results for 2 and 3 character strings.

- The file search page within KDE System Settings has received a major visual overhaul.

- Under Plasma Wayland some blurred and transparent Breeze-themed context menus no longer sometimes exhibit visual glitches.

- Fixing the file and folder thumbnail cache handling when operating on an encrypted home directory.


More details on the KDE improvements for the week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham providing his weekly development summary.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Neon Unstable Now Building With Qt 6 Frameworks/Plasma
KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management
The Progress With KDE Plasma 6's KWin HDR Support
KDE Plasma Wayland Session Sees More Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 6.0
KDE Plasma 6 Aiming For Better Defaults - Including Wayland By Default
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Has A One-Liner To Help Speed Up Linux System Resume Time
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop
KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management