KDE Connect 2.0 Planning For Big Improvements

KDE Connect is the great software that allows for interfacing between the KDE desktop and your various mobile devices running Android, Plasma Mobile, Apple iOS, or even Sailfish OS. KDE Connect allows easily sharing files and data with your mobile device(s), receiving phone notifications on your desktop, and a lot of other remote/cross-device functionality. The KDE Connect 2.0 initiative that is taking shape this year thanks to full-time development work is going to modernize this open-source solution.

Albert Vaca shared that he's received NLnet Foundation grant funding to work full-time on KDE Connect this year. The focus will be on updating the KDE Connect protocol and mobile apps to modern standards.

With this work toward KDE Connect 2.0 the pillars of development will be on greater reliability, security, and accessibility. Among the specifics will be adding a multicast DNS (mDNS) back-end for KDE Connect on all supported devices, a full security audit of KDE Connect later this year, and reviewing the accessibility of their software as they work toward migrating to the Qt6 tool-kit and more.

More details on the KDE Connect 2.0 planning via Vaca's blog.

Those that are unfamiliar with KDE Connect can learn more about this great software via kdeconnect.kde.org.
