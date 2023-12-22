KDE Developers Prepare For Christmas With More Bug Fixes & Qt 6 Porting

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 December 2023 at 05:52 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE
This week brought the second beta of KDE Plasma 6.0 along with KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks updates too. The holidays haven't resulted in KDE development slowing down too much with still a number of bug fixes being merged this week and other minor enhancements.

KDE developer Nate Graham published his latest weekly development summary of all the interesting changes happening in the KDE space. Among the interesting work for this week ahead of the year-end holidays include:

- KDE System Settings' Font Management page has received a visual modernization.

- Improved the text contrast for certain accent colors.

- The Elisa music player now supports images in the WebP image format.

- The Breeze icon theme's smartphone icons have been modernized.

- There are no more minor visual glitches to the Breeze window decoration theme's window outlines when using a fractional scale factor.

- Another fractional scale factor bug was corrected that could result in cursors leaving trails behind them.

- The System Monitor widgets will now show NVIDIA GPU memory usage with correct units.

- When using a Bluetooth headset with integrated volume buttons, pushing them now always shows the volume change on-screen display.

- Okular has been ported to Qt 6.

- The Wacom Tablet applet has been ported to Qt 6.

- Reduced the memory usage of screen recording when using KPipeWire.

More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 6 Beta 2 Released For Testing
It's Looking Like 2024 Could Be The Year Of HDR On The Linux Desktop
KDE Receives Many Bug Fixes Ahead Of Christmas
KDE Plasma Mobile 6 Porting Underway
KDE Developers Continue On Bug Fixing Spree Ahead Of Plasma 6.0
KDE's KWin Adds DMA-Fence Deadline Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Acer Aspire 1 ARM Laptop Has Nearly Complete Upstream Linux Support
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions