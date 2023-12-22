KDE Developers Prepare For Christmas With More Bug Fixes & Qt 6 Porting
This week brought the second beta of KDE Plasma 6.0 along with KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks updates too. The holidays haven't resulted in KDE development slowing down too much with still a number of bug fixes being merged this week and other minor enhancements.
KDE developer Nate Graham published his latest weekly development summary of all the interesting changes happening in the KDE space. Among the interesting work for this week ahead of the year-end holidays include:
- KDE System Settings' Font Management page has received a visual modernization.
- Improved the text contrast for certain accent colors.
- The Elisa music player now supports images in the WebP image format.
- The Breeze icon theme's smartphone icons have been modernized.
- There are no more minor visual glitches to the Breeze window decoration theme's window outlines when using a fractional scale factor.
- Another fractional scale factor bug was corrected that could result in cursors leaving trails behind them.
- The System Monitor widgets will now show NVIDIA GPU memory usage with correct units.
- When using a Bluetooth headset with integrated volume buttons, pushing them now always shows the volume change on-screen display.
- Okular has been ported to Qt 6.
- The Wacom Tablet applet has been ported to Qt 6.
- Reduced the memory usage of screen recording when using KPipeWire.
More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.
