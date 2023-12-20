KDE Plasma 6 Beta 2 Released For Testing

For those with some extra time on your hands around the holidays, the second beta of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop along with KDE Gear applications and KDE Frameworks 6.0 is now available for testing.

Nearly one month ago marked the release of the first beta while now before closing out 2023 the KDE developers have released the second beta for KDE's 6th Megarelease. The second beta milestone brings many bug fixes with developers focused now on providing a good quality experience for Plasma 6.0 and friends rather than continuing to drive new features.

Plasma 6.0 cube


The developers acknowledge some bugs persist in Plasma 6.0 but the quality is quickly improving:
"The software in this second beta release is reaching stability fast, but it is still not 100% safe to use in a production environment. We still recommend you continue using stable versions of Plasma, Frameworks and apps for your everyday work. But if you do use this, watch out for bugs and report them promptly, so we can solve them."

More details on today's KDE 6th Megarelease Beta 2 (KDE Plasma 6.0 + KDE Gear + KDE Frameworks 6) via KDE.org. The stable debut is still on track for the end of February.
