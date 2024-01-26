KDE Lands More Performance Improvements & Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 6.0 Next Month
We're nearly one month to the day until the release of the much anticipated KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop release alongside the new KDE Gear apps and KDE Frameworks 6.0. Developers aren't letting up at all with more performance optimizations and fixes continuing to hit the codebase.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the interesting changes happening in the KDE space. As we approach the end of January some of the highlights for the past week include:
- The KCalc calculator can now show the equation entered in addition to the result.
- Spectacle can now scan QR codes in screenshots.
- The KDE weather widget can now show weather alerts for US locations using the NOAA Weather Service.
- Improved the performance of certain configuration look-up code used throughout KDE software by 35~40%.
- Improved performance and GUI responsiveness throughout the System Settings app.
- Improved KDE Discover's launch time.
- Many UI refinements ahead of KDE Plasma 6.0.
- The Wobbly Windows effect now works while using the Zoom effect.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on this week's code churn via Nate's blog.
10 Comments