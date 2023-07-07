Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Meta Releases Intermediate Graphics Library "IGL" Built Atop Vulkan, OpenGL
IGL aims to encapsulate common GPU features into a low-level, cross-platform interface that works atop all the major graphics back-ends besides Direct3D. Metal 2+, OpenGL 2.x, OpenGL 3.1+, OpenGL ES 2.0+, Vulkan 1.1+, and WebGL 2.0 are supported while platforms range from macOS and iOS to Windows, Android, and Linux. Meta has published the IGL library code under an MIT license.
Meta is hoping the Intermediate Graphics Library will be used for software ranging from games to 3D modeling applications and more. Meta engineers published a blog post today on Khronos.org announcing IGL and their efforts around supporting the Khronos industry-standard APIs.
A Meta screenshot showing off an IGL rendering example.
The IGL source code and documentation are available via Facebook's GitHub.