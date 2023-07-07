Meta Releases Intermediate Graphics Library "IGL" Built Atop Vulkan, OpenGL

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 July 2023 at 02:30 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Meta has published the Intermediate Graphics Library (IGL) as a new cross-platform library to provide a single low-level interface that works atop native graphics APIs from OpenGL and Vulkan to Apple's Metal.

IGL aims to encapsulate common GPU features into a low-level, cross-platform interface that works atop all the major graphics back-ends besides Direct3D. Metal 2+, OpenGL 2.x, OpenGL 3.1+, OpenGL ES 2.0+, Vulkan 1.1+, and WebGL 2.0 are supported while platforms range from macOS and iOS to Windows, Android, and Linux. Meta has published the IGL library code under an MIT license.

Meta is hoping the Intermediate Graphics Library will be used for software ranging from games to 3D modeling applications and more. Meta engineers published a blog post today on Khronos.org announcing IGL and their efforts around supporting the Khronos industry-standard APIs.

Meta screenshot of IGL in action
A Meta screenshot showing off an IGL rendering example.


The IGL source code and documentation are available via Facebook's GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated After Long Hiatus
UPower 1.90.1 Released As First Update In A Year
libjpeg-turbo 3.0 Released But May Be The End Of Feature Work Due To Funding Constraints
The 2023 State of The Embedded Linux Ecosystem
GIMP 3.0 Release Candidates Hoped For This Year
Blender 3.6 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Ray-Tracing, AMD HIP RT On Windows
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
Linus Torvalds Gets Coding To Improve Linux's User-Mode Stack Expansion
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Steam On Linux Use Steady For June, ~40% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck