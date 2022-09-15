Intel Working On Energy Aware Scheduling For x86 Hybrid CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 September 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
For a number of years Arm CPUs on the mainline Linux kernel have supported Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS) as a means of providing the kernel's scheduler with the information to influence its scheduling decisions based on the estimated energy consumed by the CPU cores. EAS employs an energy model for helping to place tasks between the big.LITTLE cores for optimal energy efficiency and a minimal impact on throughput. Intel has been working to eventually support Energy Aware Scheduling on their x86 hybrid CPUs too.

As shown in yesterday's Core i9 12900K benchmarks on Linux 6.0, the Linux support/performance for hybrid processor designs like Alder Lake have come a long way over the past year with many improvements. There is still more on the way though with the recently cited "classes of tasks" for hybrid CPUs and proper Thread Director integration. Another element being worked on by Intel is that Energy Aware Scheduling support.

Len Brown and Ricardo Neri, both of Intel, presented at the Linux Plumbers Conference this week around Linux scheduling on Intel hybrid architecture hardware. EAS in current form isn't a great match to Intel's processor design but at least Intel has the engineering resources and talent to change that for the upstream open-source kernel.


Given the original Arm focus, EAS doesn't currently take into account SMT/HT nor turbo frequencies / boost nor hardware P-states. There can also be the matter at least with Alder Lake where the P-cores can be "often" more efficient than the E-cores.

Those wanting to learn more about the work toward Energy Aware Scheduling for Intel CPUs can see the Intel LPC Dublin 2022 presentation embedded below. There is also the slide deck (PDF).

3 Comments
Related News
Intel Talks Up Their oneVPL Acceleration Within FFmpeg
Intel Posts Big Linux Patch Set For "Classes of Tasks" On Hybrid CPUs, Thread Director
Intel Sends Updated GPU Firmware Handling, More Meteor Lake Graphics Code For Linux 6.1
Intel Acquires The Team Behind ArrayFire GPU Acceleration / Parallel Computing Software
Intel Details More Arc Graphics A-Series Hardware Specifications
Intel Preparing More oneAPI GPU Accelerated Components For Blender
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux
Distrobox 1.4 Released - Easier Container Upgrades, Local Podman Install For Steam Deck