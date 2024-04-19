Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime 2024Q1 Brings VP9 Fix & AV1 Refinements

Overnight Intel released their oneVPL GPU Runtime 2024Q1 release for this media stack component to their oneAPI software collection.

The oneVPL GPU Runtime is Intel's Video Processing Library for Intel integrated/discrete graphics for accelerated encode/decode and filtering. The oneVPL GPU Runtime builds atop VA-API to allow for AV1, VP9, AVC, VP8, and other formats supported for accelerated encode/decode.

With the oneVPL GPU Runtime 2024Q1 release there are improvements for AV1, an important fix for VP9, and various other changes:
- Fixed stuck issue for VP9 decoding
- Fixed MPEG2 and JPEG decoding crash issue
- Refined AV1 encoding reference frame structure for low delay frames to improve encoding quality
- Enabled AV1 encoding additional forward reference for P/GPB frames on TU1
- Fixed reset API returns buffer not enough in AV1 CQP mode
- Added IDR flag to VP9 intra frames to support bitstream packing

Downloads and more details on this quarterly update to Intel's open-source oneVPL GPU Runtime software via GitHub.
