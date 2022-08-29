Intel's SYCLomatic 20220829 Released For Converting CUDA Code To C++ SYCL
Back in May Intel announced SYCLomatic as an open-source tool for converting CUDA code to C++ SYCL for execution within their oneAPI stack on Intel GPUs and more. Out today is SYCLomatic 20220829 as their first tagged version of this code porting helper.
SYCLomatic aims to ease the transition of NVIDIA CUDE code-bases over to C++17-based SYCL as the Khronos API single source standard. This joins the likes of AMD's hipSYCL and other projects over the years working to support SYCL integration with their compute stacks. The hope on Intel's side is to make CUDA code-bases more portable for running across Intel CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and other XPUs.
Intel SYCLomatic flow.
Since the May unveiling of SYCLomatic publicly, Intel engineers have continued working on this project and overnight tagged their first version in Git.
SYCLomatic 20220829 is their first tagged version of this open-source code for those wanting to give it a whirl.
