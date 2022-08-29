Intel's SYCLomatic 20220829 Released For Converting CUDA Code To C++ SYCL

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 August 2022 at 05:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Back in May Intel announced SYCLomatic as an open-source tool for converting CUDA code to C++ SYCL for execution within their oneAPI stack on Intel GPUs and more. Out today is SYCLomatic 20220829 as their first tagged version of this code porting helper.

SYCLomatic aims to ease the transition of NVIDIA CUDE code-bases over to C++17-based SYCL as the Khronos API single source standard. This joins the likes of AMD's hipSYCL and other projects over the years working to support SYCL integration with their compute stacks. The hope on Intel's side is to make CUDA code-bases more portable for running across Intel CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and other XPUs.


Intel SYCLomatic flow.


Since the May unveiling of SYCLomatic publicly, Intel engineers have continued working on this project and overnight tagged their first version in Git.

SYCLomatic 20220829 is their first tagged version of this open-source code for those wanting to give it a whirl.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Meteor Lake Introducing "Standalone Media" Unit
Intel Sends In More GPU Driver Patches For Linux 6.1: More Arc Graphics, Early MTL
Intel Revises Linux Graphics Driver Support For DP MST Display Stream Compression
New Intel Patch Series To Further Help Alder Lake / Hybrid CPUs On Linux
Intel Smooth Sync Support Being Worked On For Linux Graphics Driver
Intel Begins Readying Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 6.1 - More DG2/Alchemist Work
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
Cemu Emulator For The Wii U Now Open-Source, Building On Linux
Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
Compiz 0.9.14.2 Released After Two Years