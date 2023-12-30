Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
RAO-INT Instructions Will No Longer Premiere With Intel Grand Ridge
Since last year Intel documentation had publicly communicated RAO-INT as coming with Grand Ridge SoCs:
The old documentation noting RAO-INT for Grand Ridge... Since changed to just "future processors" instead.
But now with Intel's latest developer guidance it no longer mentions RAO-INT for Grand Ridge but simply "future processors" instead.
In turn this has now led to dropping RAO-INT from open-source compilers like LLVM/Clang for their "-march=grandridge" target.
It's not clear at this point what this mishap is for Grand Ridge if RAO-INT turned out to be buggy for the upcoming hardware, some flaws in the planned implementation uncovered, or related issues but long story short these new atomic instructions will not be here for Grand Ridge. At least they are still mentioned in the Intel ISA programming reference guide so will hopefully premiere with some future generation of Intel processors.