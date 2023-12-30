RAO-INT Instructions Will No Longer Premiere With Intel Grand Ridge

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 December 2023 at 10:23 AM EST.
Added last year to the open-source compilers were Intel RAO-INT instructions for upcoming Intel CPUs. RAO-INT as new atomic ADD / AND / OR / XOR instructions were to debut with Intel's Grand Ridge SoC but now that is apparently no longer the case.

Since last year Intel documentation had publicly communicated RAO-INT as coming with Grand Ridge SoCs:


The old documentation noting RAO-INT for Grand Ridge... Since changed to just "future processors" instead.


But now with Intel's latest developer guidance it no longer mentions RAO-INT for Grand Ridge but simply "future processors" instead.

In turn this has now led to dropping RAO-INT from open-source compilers like LLVM/Clang for their "-march=grandridge" target.

It's not clear at this point what this mishap is for Grand Ridge if RAO-INT turned out to be buggy for the upcoming hardware, some flaws in the planned implementation uncovered, or related issues but long story short these new atomic instructions will not be here for Grand Ridge. At least they are still mentioned in the Intel ISA programming reference guide so will hopefully premiere with some future generation of Intel processors.
