Intel QAT Zstd Plugin v0.1 Released For Speeding Up Zstandard Compression
As a big win for Intel's QuickAssist Technology (QAT) accelerator found as an option with Sapphire Rapids processors and prior QAT hardware, there's been a QAT Zstd plug-in to provide big performance/efficiency benefits. Version 0.1 of that plug-in was released today.
Intel's QAT Zstd plug-in allows for leveraging QuickAssist Technology to dramatically speed-up the Zstd compression throughput and in turn better power efficiency running on the latest Intel Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids processors. Here's a prior slide shared by Intel showing the QAT-Zstd win:
The QAT Zstd plug-in is open-source and has been developed on GitHub. Back in March for the initial release version 0.0.1 was tagged while today version 0.1.0 has made its premiere.
QAT Zstd v0.1.0 of this plug-in provides various bug-fixes and adds QAT in-tree driver support.
Those wishing to download this QAT Zstd plug-in for speeding up Zstandard compression on QAT-enabled Intel platforms can find the new release here.
1 Comment