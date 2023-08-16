Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel Acquisition Of Tower Semiconductor Falls Through
Intel planned to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion but after months of waiting on Chinese regulatory approval and no action, the two companies mutually decided to call off the acquisition. Intel will now pay Tower a $353 million USD termination fee.
Intel wanted to acquire the Israeli based company for broadening its Intel Foundry Services (IFS) expertise into the fabricating specialty technologies.
More details on calling off the acquisition via Intel.com.