New Intel DG2/Alchemist GPU PCI IDs Posted For Their Linux Driver
The patch posted this morning add four new DG2/Alchemist IDs to their open-source i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver on top of all the existing devices. The new device IDs are 0x56BA, 0x56BB, 0x56BC, and 0x56BD.
With the patch coming one day after the Intel Arc Graphics A580 was announced you may be wondering if it's related... It is not, based on Intel Ark, the A580 graphics has a device ID of 0x56A2. That ID and thus the A580 support is already found within the Linux kernel.
So we'll see what comes with these four new DG2/Alchemist device IDs... It's possible for a DG2 refresh, other new models, or being reserved for other possible expansion of the Arc Graphics line-up but not necessarily guaranteed at this stage. In any event, the Linux support is on the way and should be similar to existing hardware with only the new device IDs being added and not any other alterations to the driver's code paths.