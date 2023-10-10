Intel Formally Announces The Arc Graphics A580

Intel has formally announced the Arc Graphics A580 as their latest graphics processor to fit between the low-end A380 and higher-end A750/A770 graphics cards.

The Arc Graphics A580 feature 24 Xe cores, 24 ray-tracing units, 1700 MHz graphics clock, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, and a 185 Watt TDP.

Intel Arc A850 specs


Arc Graphics A580 graphics cards will be available initially from ASRock, GUNNIR, and Sparkle.

More details on the Arc Graphics A580 via the announcement this morning on game.intel.com.
