Intel Formally Announces The Arc Graphics A580

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 October 2023 at 09:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments

Intel has formally announced the Arc Graphics A580 as their latest graphics processor to fit between the low-end A380 and higher-end A750/A770 graphics cards.The Arc Graphics A580 feature 24 Xe cores, 24 ray-tracing units, 1700 MHz graphics clock, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, and a 185 Watt TDP.

Arc Graphics A580 graphics cards will be available initially from ASRock, GUNNIR, and Sparkle.More details on the Arc Graphics A580 via the announcement this morning on game.intel.com