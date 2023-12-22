Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Fixes Up Baldur's Gate 3 On Linux With Arc Graphics
Black rendering artifacts and similar issues were recently reported when running Baldur's Gate 3 on Linux with Vulkan for Intel Arc Graphics.
There's been bug reports of graphics artifacts and other issues with Intel Arc Graphics when trying to run Baldur's Gate 3 with Steam Play when using Vulkan:
"The game is pretty much unplayable when using the game's Vulkan renderer on Intel. The game shows multiple graphical artifacts ranging from flashing lights, multiple black squares across the screen, flickering and other unwanted behavior across the entirety of the game. Lowering the Fog quality from Ultra to low and disabling FSR2.2 seems to fix some of the issues.
The game's DirectX 11 renderer (DXVK) seems to work without issues. Running the game with its Vulkan renderer and INTEL_DEBUG=noccs also seems to work without issues."
It's not a pleasant experience:
The good news is that a fix has been merged to Mesa Git and marked for back-porting to stable. The fix is quite easy and is just disabling the FCV optimization for the game. It's a DriConf override for when hitting "bg3.exe" to disable the optimization. It was just a few months ago that the Intel ANV Vulkan driver introduced this optimization.