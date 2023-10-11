Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Enables FCV Optimization For Gen12.5+ Graphics On Linux To Boost Performance
For the latest Intel integrated and discrete graphics of Gen12.5 and newer, the FCV feature is now enabled with the ANV Vulkan driver in Mesa 23.3-devel. Mesa 23.3 stable in turn will be released later this quarter for Linux users.
Now that they are able to properly enable the FCV feature, it fixes a former performance regression around fast clears. With the code merged today to Mesa Git, the F1 22 racing game is running 45% faster on unspecified current-gen Intel graphics hardware. Red Dead Redemption 2 as another example is seeing 6% higher frame-rates.
No other game benchmarks were provided so ultimately it will be interesting to see what other titles are also helped out by this work.
More details on this FCV fast clear optimization enabling for the open-source Intel Vulkan Linux driver can be found via the merge request.