Intel Enables FCV Optimization For Gen12.5+ Graphics On Linux To Boost Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 October 2023 at 01:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel has enabled a fast clear optimization "FCV" for their Gen12.5 graphics and newer under Linux with the open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver. This can help games like F1 22 with improving performance as much as 45%.

For the latest Intel integrated and discrete graphics of Gen12.5 and newer, the FCV feature is now enabled with the ANV Vulkan driver in Mesa 23.3-devel. Mesa 23.3 stable in turn will be released later this quarter for Linux users.

Now that they are able to properly enable the FCV feature, it fixes a former performance regression around fast clears. With the code merged today to Mesa Git, the F1 22 racing game is running 45% faster on unspecified current-gen Intel graphics hardware. Red Dead Redemption 2 as another example is seeing 6% higher frame-rates.

Intel Arc Graphics


No other game benchmarks were provided so ultimately it will be interesting to see what other titles are also helped out by this work.

More details on this FCV fast clear optimization enabling for the open-source Intel Vulkan Linux driver can be found via the merge request.
